Coronavirus Pandemic: With over 1,30,000 COVID-19 cases, Pune overtakes Mumbai

Pune district on Sunday overtook Mumbai in the total COVID-19 cases tally. Pune has 1,30,606 COVID-19 cases, while Mumbai's overall figure is 1,28,726. Moreover, the active cases in Pune are double than that of Mumbai. Pune has 41,080 active cases, while Mumbai and suburban districts combined have 17,581 active cases, reported TOI.

In Pune city, the COVID-19 case count rose by 1,522 to 74,098 on Sunday. With 29 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 1,739.

A total of 1,412 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 14,702. As per the update, 57,657 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.

With 5,707 tests conducted on Sunday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 3,59,809.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the state breached the 20,000-mark on Sunday after 288 patients succumbed to the infection.

The state reported 11,111 new positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall tally to 5,95,865.

The number of deaths caused by the infection now stands at 20,037, the official said.

A total of 8,837 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Sunday, taking the count of such persons to 4,17,123.

There are 1,58,395 active cases in the state now, the official added.

There are 10,53,897 people under home quarantine and 38,203 in institutional quarantine.

So far, 31,62,740 tests have been carried out in the state.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,95,865, deaths 20,037, recoveries 4,17,123, active cases 1,58,395 and people tested so far 31,62,740.

(With PTI inputs)