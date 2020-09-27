Coronavirus latest updates: Thane reports 1,621 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

Thane: The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane has gone up to 1,68,634 with 1,621 fresh infections in the Maharashtra district, an official said on Sunday.

Besides, 33 more patients succumbed to the disease on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the district to 4,335, he said. The maximum fresh cases were reported from Thane city at 428, followed by Kalyan-376, and Navi Mumbai-309, he said, adding that the remaining cases were detected in other parts of the district.