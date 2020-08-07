Coronavirus in Vasai: MLA Hitendra Thakur launches Mission Super 30 to increase testing

As the COVID-19 is gripping the city day by day, Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur decided to launch ‘Mission Super 30’ campaign to rapidly test people for the virus over the next 30 days.

As per the report by Hindustan Times, Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) will provide the required assistance and manpower for this campaign.

Thakur said that the campaign is aimed at testing the maximum number of people in the Vasai-Virar to arrest the spread of the virus.

In addition to the testing initiative, Thakur also aims at donating the safety gears like oxymeters, masks and temperature guns.

Meanwhile, as per the latest update by the civic body, currently, the city has 12,962 confirm COVID-19 cases. There is almost 69,890 number of people within the VVMC limits are under quarantine.

Moreover, 9,782 patients have recovered so far with 264 succumbing to the infection.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 cases tally crossed 20 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases on Friday, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The COVID-19 tally rises to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 41,585 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Maharashtra with 1,46,268 active cases and 3,05,521 cured and discharged patients continues to be the worst affected. The state has also reported 16,476 deaths due to the infection