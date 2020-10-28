Coronavirus in Thane: With 703 new cases, COVID-19 tally in the district rises to 2,08,294

Thane: Thane has added 703 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the Maharashtra district to 2,08,294, an official said on Wednesday.

At least 22 more deaths due to COVID-19 have also been reported in the district, raising the toll to 5,262, he said. So far, Kalyan in the district has reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 49,421, followed by Thane city-45,730, Navi Mumbai-43,869 and Mira Bhayander-22,264, the official said.

Out of the total number of deaths, Thane city has reported 1,137, Kalyan-999, Navi Mumbai-885 and Mira Bhayander-701, he said. As of now, there are 10,310 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 1,92,722 patients have recovered.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 92.52 per cent, while the death rate stands at 2.53 per cent, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar, so far there have been 40,353 cases of COVID-19 and 922 deaths due to the viral infection, an official from the district administration said.