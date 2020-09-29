Coronavirus in Thane: TMC seals over 70 shops for violating norms

"On Monday, the TMC chief, Vipin Sharma, had visited few wards of the city, to carry the survey. Following the survey, the Commisioner mentioned unsatisfaction with the cleanliness status of the city and hence hold the meeting on the same day, directing the assistant commissioner of each ward to led strict action in their wards as far as sanitation of the city is concerned," said TMC official.

"The commisioner also mentioned about his surprise visit within any of the wards in coming two-three days, to keep track of the city's cleanliness," added official.

Besides, the TMC has collected over Rs.5 lakh as fines from the people commuting without masks. "The officials have collected total amount of Rs 5.7 lakh as a fine from the people roaming without mask within public places, in Thane. Each of them was fined with Rs 500, hence the above amount has been collected from total 1015 people, between September 12 to September 28," informed Civic official.

According to the official in this drive the maximum amount of fine was collected from Majiwada-Manpada and Mumbra ward.



The TMC also took action against the shops and commercial establishments by sealing them. Over 70 such shops including food stalls.

"As per the guidelines implemented amid pandemic, the shops can be functional only till 7:pm. However, around 72 such shops including food stalls were spotted open even after the above deadline, which later faced the action by TMC officials. These shops were sealed by the civic team during the drive carried in last two days," informed civic official.

Thane COVID update: On Tuesday, total 330 new cases of COVID positive were detected in Thane, while 7 deaths were reported. So far, 3,631 are the active patients in the city, while, total of 31,692 have recovered from the disease. Until now the total death count has reached up to 990 in Thane.

