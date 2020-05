Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra issued by TMC as of May 28

Maharashtra on Wednesday notched a new high of 105 Covid-19 deaths, from Tuesday's previous high of 97 fatalities, with the number of cases shooting above 55,000.

The figures include a whopping 64 deaths in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone, besides 2,190 new cases recorded across the state.

Of the total 105 fresh deaths, 32 were reported from Mumbai, 16 from Thane, 10 from Jalgaon, nine from Pune, seven each from Navi Mumbai and Raigad, six from Aloka, four from Aurangabad, three each from Nashik and Solapur, two from Satara, one each from Ahmednagar, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Panvel and Vasai Virar.

The Thane Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra has ordered complete lockdown in Mumbra area from Tuesday midnight in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city.