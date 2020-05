Coronavirus in Vasai-Virar: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vasai, Nala Sopara and Virar as issued by VVMC on May 28

With 6,566 more coronavirus cases and 194 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,58,333 on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 56,948 cases.

So far Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation has reported 603 cases out of which 250 have recovered and 22 have succumbed to the virus. VVCMC has so far tested 3,269 people and 706 have been quarantined.