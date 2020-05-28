Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones under Panvel Municipal Corporation including Kamothe, Kharghar, New Panvel, Kalamboli as of May 28

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths so far at 105, including 32 in Mumbai, taking the count of overall fatalities to 1,897, a Health official said.

The number of cases spiked by 2,190 to 56,948.

This is for the first time that Maharashtra has reported deaths in three digits, the official said.

"Of the 105 deaths, 39 deaths occurred in the last two days and rest 66 between April 21 and May 24," he said.

Mumbai now accounts for 34,018 of the total 56,948 COVID-19 cases and 1,097 fatalities.

A total of 964 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of such cases to 17,918, the official said. With this, the number of active cases has gone up to 37,125.

In some good news, while the number of the discharged people is increasing, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases also improved to 14.7 days from 11.5 in the last week.

"The improved doubling rate means we are succeeding in containing the spread of the coronavirus," he said.

"Of the total 32,42,160 tests conducted so far in the country, 12.4 per cent tests have been conducted in Maharashtra," he said, adding that the per million testing in the state is 3,142 as against the national average of 2,363.

The official said that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra stands at 31.5 per cent.

Of the total 105 fresh deaths, 32 were reported from Mumbai, 16 from Thane, 10 from Jalgaon, nine from Pune, seven each from Navi Mumbai and Raigad, six from Aloka, four from Aurangabad, three each from Nashik and Solapur, two from Satara, one each from Ahmednagar, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Panvel and Vasai Virar. One person from Gujarat also died, he said.

The worst-hit Thane division, which includes Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, has reported 43,466 cases and 1,290 deaths.