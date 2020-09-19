Coronavirus in Pune: Sinhagad Road, Warje-Karve Nagar, and Nagar Road among top five hotspots in the city

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,891 to 1,28,423 on Friday.

In addition to this, Pune Municipal Corporation has also come up the top five hotspot ward office areas where the number of COVID-19 patients is the highest.

Sinhagad Road, Warje-Karve Nagar, Ahmednagar Road - Wadgaonsheri, Dhankawadi - Sahakarnagar, Aundh-Baner are among the top five hotspot ward office areas within the limits of PMC.

At the start of the outbreak, the cases in Pune were limited to the centrally located areas of the city and areas like Warje-Karve Nagar and Aundh Baner were in green zones.