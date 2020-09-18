Amitabh Gupta, IPS officer who issued special pass for Wadhwan brothers, appointed Pune's new police commissioner

IPS officer Amitabh Gupta, who issued a special pass to Yes Bank scam accused Wadhwan brothers to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar during lockdown, has been appointed as Pune's new police commissioner.

Gupta is currently holding the position of the Principal Secretary (Law and Order) in the Maharashtra Home Department.

Gupta, 1992-batch IPS officer, was sent on compulsory leave after he admitted to have issued the special pass to DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan with 21 family members on "humanitarian grounds". A probe was ordered which exonerated him in the matter. However, he was issued a stern warning to not cross his jurisdiction in future.

Meanwhile, outgoing Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham has been transferred to Mumbai as Additional Director General of Police (Special Operations). The order passed by the state home department on Thursday.

According to the order, Abhinav Deshmukh has been appointed as superintendent of police for Pune Rural Police. IPS officer Shivdeep Lande is now in the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Deputy commissioner of Mumbai Zone 10 Ankit Goyal is transferred as superintendent of Gadchiroli. In all, a total of 22 deputy commissioners and superintendents of police have been transferred.