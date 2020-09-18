Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1,364, 1,113 new cases within PCMC limits

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,364 to 1,26,532 on Thursday.

With 45 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,963.

A total of 2,219 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,372.

As per the update, 1,06,097 people have recovered/discharged as of now.

With 6,549 tests conducted on Thursday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 5,56,657.