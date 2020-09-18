Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1,364, 1,113 new cases within PCMC limits

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,364 to 1,26,532 on Thursday.
With 45 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,963.
A total of 2,219 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,372.
As per the update, 1,06,097 people have recovered/discharged as of now.
With 6,549 tests conducted on Thursday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 5,56,657.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 1,113 COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 cases total to 67,596.
17 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,094.
A total of 1,199 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 57,052.
In the city, the total number of active patients has now reached 9,312. Out of these, 6,131 patients are undergoing treatment in the hospitals and 3,181 patients are in home isolation.
Meanwhile, Pune district reported 4,571 new coronavirus cases on Thursday which took its case count to 2,40,423. The death toll in the district reached 5,451 with 85 patients succumbing to the infection during this period.
Besides, Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally rose to 11,45,840 on Thursday with the addition of 24,619 cases, the state health department said.
With 398 patients dying during the day, the death toll in the state reached 31,351, it said.
A total of 19,522 patients were discharged on Thursday after treatment, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 8,12,354, it said, adding that the state now has 3,01,752 active cases.
A total of 17,70,748 people are currently under home quarantine in the state while 36,827 are in institutional quarantine.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 11,45,840, new cases: 24,619, death toll: 31,351 discharged: 8,12,354, active cases: 3,01,752, people tested so far: 56,04,890.
