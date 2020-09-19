Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1,891, 843 new cases within PCMC limits

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,891 to 1,28,423 on Friday.
With 44 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,007.
A total of 1,926 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,293.
As per the update, 1,08,132 people have recovered/discharged as of now.
With 6,289 tests conducted on Friday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 5,62,946.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 843 COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, taking the COVID-19 cases total to 68,439.
14 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,108.
A total of 862 people were discharged on Friday, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 57,914.
In the city, the total number of active patients has now reached 9,275. Out of these, 5,522 patients are undergoing treatment in the hospitals and 3,753 patients are in home isolation.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,67,496 on Friday with the single-day addition of 21,656 cases, the state health department said.
Due to the death of 405 patients during the day, the fatality count in the state mounted to 31,791, it said.
A total of 22,078 patients were discharged on Friday after treatment, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 8,34,432, it said, adding that the state now has 3,00,887 active cases.
Mumbai city reported 2,283 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 1,80,668, while its death toll rose to 8,375, of which 52 were reported today.
Pune city added 1,875 COVID-19 cases, which took its tally to 1,38,268, while 28 deaths pushed toll to 3,165.
Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 5,457 new cases, which took the infection count to 4,25,790. A total of 14,568 people have died so far in the region, an official of the department said.
The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 3,12,263 and deaths at 6,852, he said.
Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 1,51,797 and death toll at 3,168, the official added.
Kolhapur division has so far reported 75,876 cases and 2,223 deaths , Aurangabad division 44,716 cases and 1,168 deaths, Latur division 45,036 cases and 1,224 fatalities, Akola division 31,720 cases and 695 deaths, Nagpur division 79,077 infections and 1,781 fatalities, the official said.
A total of 1,221 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in Maharashtra are from other states, of whom 112 have died so far, he said.
The state has so far conducted 56,93,345 tests.
A total of 17,78,792 people are currently under home quarantine in the state, while 36,767 others are placed under institutional quarantine, the official added.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 11,67,496, new cases: 21,656, death toll: 31,791 discharged: 8,34,432, active cases: 3,00,887, people tested so far: 56,93,345.
