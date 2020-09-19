Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1,891, 843 new cases within PCMC limits

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,891 to 1,28,423 on Friday.

With 44 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,007.

A total of 1,926 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,293.

As per the update, 1,08,132 people have recovered/discharged as of now.

With 6,289 tests conducted on Friday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 5,62,946.