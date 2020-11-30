Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 400, death toll at 4,461

Pune reported 400 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,69,794 on Sunday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,461 with three new fatalities.

A total of 360 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,544. As of now, 1,59,789 people were discharged/ recovered. On Sunday, 3,969 tests were conducted taking the total count to 8,17,152.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 5,544 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 18,20,059.

According to the state health department, as many as 85 people succumbed to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 47,071 in the state.

A total of 4,362 recoveries/discharged cases were reported in the last 24 hours, climbing such cases to 16,80,926.

There are 90,997 active cases in Maharashtra, according to the health department. As many as 5,26,555 people are in-home quarantine and 6,814 are in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 940 new cases, 515 recoveries/discharges and 18 deaths today. Total cases rose to 2,82,814 including 2,55,860 recoveries/discharges and total 10,791 deaths in Mumbai. The active cases stand at 13,157.

While India reported 41,810 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 93,92,920, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The country reported more recoveries than new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. The total active cases reached 4,53,956 while the total recoveries climbed to 88,02,267 with 42,298 new discharges in a single day. With 496 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,36,696.

