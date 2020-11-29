Fate of winter session of Maharashtra Legislature to be decided on December 3

Fate of the ensuing winter session of Maharashtra Legislature will be decided on December 3 when the Business Advisory Committees (BAC) of the two houses will meet. The session is slated for December 7, but the chorus is increasing within the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to extend or curtail it for just a day or two in view of the possibility of a second COVID-19 wave.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, the winter session for the first time in 60 years will be held in Mumbai and not in Nagpur because of the coronavirus pandemic. This will be the first after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government completed one year in office on November 28.

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe told the Free Press Journal, “The state council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar, assembly speaker Nana Patole, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, leader of opposition in the council Praveen Darekar, leader of opposition in the assembly Devendra Fadnavis and group leaders of the parties will assess the situation and take a decision on December 3.” She informed that assembly deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal and herself will also be present at the ensuing meetings of BAC.

MVA minister said the government is prepared for discussion on any issue raised by the opposition. “However, the timing is important considering the rise in coronavirus cases. The session may take place for a week or for two days like the monsoon session or it may be postponed. The decision will be taken at the proposed BACs of the state council and the assembly on December 3.” The government will present supplementary demands for the passage of both the houses.

The minister recalled that the government had tabled supplementary demands worth Rs 29,084 crore in the monsoon session held on September 7 and September 8 in Mumbai.

The Finance Department officer said the government may table supplementary demands in the same range or little more in view of the present revenue shortfall occurred due to the dip in revenue mobilisation following the lockdown and economic downturn. The state government’s market borrowings during April-November 2020 were reported at a record rise of 176% at Rs 62,000 crore compared to Rs 22,500 crore during the corresponding period last year.