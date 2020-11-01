Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 373, PCMC records 146 new cases

Pune yesterday reported 373 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,61,334.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 16 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 4,227.

A total of 350 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,612. As of now, 1,51,495 people were discharged/ recovered.

Yesterday, 2,526 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,36,878.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 146 COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 87,740. Meanwhile, no death was recorded during the day and the death toll due to the infection remained at 1,527.

A total of 232 people were discharged on the day, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 84,478. A total of 1,746 tests were conducted on yesterday and the tally has reached 4,04,460.