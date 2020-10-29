Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 288, PCMC records 209 new cases

Pune on Yesterday reported 288 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,60,374.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 17 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 4,180.

A total of 441 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,834. As of now, 1,50,360 people were discharged/ recovered.

Yesterday, 3,035 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,28,778.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 209 COVID-19 cases were reported on Yesterday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 87,260. Meanwhile, 4 deaths were recorded during the day, taking the death toll due to the infection to 1523.

A total of 436 people were discharged on the day, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 83,810. A total of 1,923 tests were conducted on yesterday and the tally has reached 3,98,354.