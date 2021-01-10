Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 264, seven fatalities recorded on January 10

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,558 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the total count of infections to 19,69,114, the state health department said.

With 34 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the cumulative death toll in the state mounted to 50,061, it said.

A total of 2,302 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the total count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 18,63,702.

With this, the COVID-19 case recovery rate in the state now stands at 94.65 per cent and the case fatality rate is 2.54 per cent.

With 62,682 new tests for coronavirus conducted in the day, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 1,34,01,170, the department said in a release.

The state is now left with 54,179 active cases.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 19,69,114, deaths 50,061, recoveries 18,63,702, active cases 54,179, total tests 1,34,01,170, tests conducted today 62,682.