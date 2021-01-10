Mumbai: Security of Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray and Chandrakant Patil reduced by MVA government

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi Government has reduced the security cover of the leader of opposition and former CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Apart from Fadnavis, MVA has also reduced the security of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and BJP Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil.
The decision has been taken after a review of the security provided.
It is to be noted that Fadnavis and Patil are always at the forefront while criticising the ruling MVA government which comprises Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP.
Be it the matter between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and BMC or the recent deaths of 10 infants in Bhandara hospital fire, Devendra Fadnavis always takes the charge while criticising the ruling government.
Yesterday, after the death of 10 infants in Bhandara, the Leader of Opposition demanded an immediate probe in the fire incident and asked the government to take strict action against the culprits.
The former CM had also welcomed the decision of providing Y security to Kangana Ranaut by Centre. Applauding Centre’s decision, Fadnavis had said that protecting people is the Centre’s responsibility and it did the right thing.
(With inputs from agencies)
