Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 163, four fatalities recorded on Dec 21

Pune reported 163 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,76,228 on Monday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,581 with four new fatalities.
A total of 390 patients are critical in the city. The number of active cases are 5,089 of which 226 are on ventilator support and 163 are admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU)
1,862 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total count to 8,86,806.
Meanwhile, the night curfew announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government, from December 22 to January 5, will be implemented in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Monday evening.
"The state government has decided to impose a curfew from 11 pm to 6 am from tomorrow till January 5 and the curfew is being implemented in its Pune Municipal Corporation limits," he tweeted and asked Punekars to take note of this.
The night curfew is a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in the United Kingdom. It will be implemented across all municipal corporations in Maharashtra.
Besides, Maharashtra reported 2,834 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. "Today, newly 2834 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 6053 patients have been cured today. Totally 1789958 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 59469. The patient recovery rate in the state is 94.24%," tweeted Maha Health Minister Rajesh Tope.
