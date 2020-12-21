Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 163, four fatalities recorded on Dec 21

Pune reported 163 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,76,228 on Monday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,581 with four new fatalities.

A total of 390 patients are critical in the city. The number of active cases are 5,089 of which 226 are on ventilator support and 163 are admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU)

1,862 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total count to 8,86,806.