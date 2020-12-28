Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 148, four fatalities recorded on Dec 28

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,22,048 on Monday with the addition of 2,498 new cases, while 50 fresh deaths pushed the toll to 49,305, the state health department said.

A health department official said 4,501 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 18,14,449.

There are now 57,159 active cases in the state, he said.

So far, 1,25,43,772 people have been tested for coronavirus in Maharashtra, of which 41,218 were examined on Monday, the official added.

The states COVID-19 recovery rate is 94.4 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 2. 57 per cent, the release said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 19,22,048, new cases 2,498, deaths 49,305, recoveries 18,14,449, active cases 57,159, people tested so far 1,25,43,772.