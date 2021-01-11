Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 140, three fatalities recorded on January 11

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,71,552 with the addition of 2,438 fresh cases on Monday, while nearly 4,300 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said.

With 40 more deaths, the state's coronavirus fatality count rose to 50,101, it said in a statement here.

The department said of the 40 deaths, 22 took place in the past 48 hours, five last week and the remaining 13 occurred in the period before the last week, but were added to the fatality count now.

A total of 4,286 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered persons to 18,67,988, the department said.

There are now 52,288 active cases in the state, it added.

The recovery rate in the state is 94.75 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.54 per cent, the department said.

Currently, 2,30,699 people are in home quarantine and 2,468 in institutional quarantine.

A total of 1,34,43,229 people have been tested for COVID-19 across the state so far -- 42,059 of them in the last 24 hours, it said.

