Coronavirus in Pune: Coaching classes, computer institutes reopen; timings for parks, gardens extended

Coaching classes (for students from class 9th onwards), skill development training institutes, computer and typing institutes, lighthouses etc. are being allowed to reopen from tomorrow (Tuesday, January 12) in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Monday.
"Institutions like coaching classes, skill development training institutes, computer and typing institutes, lighthouses etc. are being allowed to start from tomorrow in our Pune municipal limits and this permission has been given following the rules and regulations related to COVID-19," he tweeted.
Besides, the timings for gardens and parks in the city have been extended. Now, the gardens and parks can remain open from 6 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 7 pm. Mohol tweeted, "It has been decided to extend the opening hours of our Pune Municipal Corporation's parks. According to the new schedule, the parks will be open from 6 am to 9 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm from tomorrow. Follow the rules and be safe when you are ambling in parks!"
The schools in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have reopened from January 4 for students studying in classes 9 to 12. Meanwhile, the decision to reopen university, colleges will be taken after January 20, said Higher and technical education minister Uday Samant.
Meanwhile, Pune reported 140 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,81,651 on Monday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,682 with three new fatalities. A total of 144 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,682. As of now, 1,74,287 people have been discharged/ recovered.