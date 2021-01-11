Coronavirus in Pune: Coaching classes, computer institutes reopen; timings for parks, gardens extended

The schools in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have reopened from January 4 for students studying in classes 9 to 12. Meanwhile, the decision to reopen university, colleges will be taken after January 20, said Higher and technical education minister Uday Samant.

Meanwhile, Pune reported 140 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,81,651 on Monday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,682 with three new fatalities. A total of 144 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,682. As of now, 1,74,287 people have been discharged/ recovered.