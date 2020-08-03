Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 facility with 200 ICUs and 600 oxygen beds likely to get ready in 15 days

Mohol with other officials inspected the site today. The COVID-19 facility is planned collectively by PMC, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Maharashtra Government, informed Mohol.

Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao, PMRDA Chief Suhas Divase and other officials were present during the inspection.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Monday increased to 4,50,196 with the addition of 8,968 fresh cases, while more than 260 patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.

With 266 fresh deaths, the fatality count increased to 15,842, said an official from the health department.

The state also saw the discharge of 10,221 patients, upping the count of recovered cases to 2,87,030, the official said.

Maharashtra now has 1,47,018 active cases.

A total of 22,98,723 people have been tested so far for COVID-19, he said.

The number of cases jumped by 796 in Pune city, while the neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad added 731 new infections in the day.

(With inputs from PTI.)