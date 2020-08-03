Coronavirus in Pune: Wakdewadi's diagnostic-lab launches drive-in facility for COVID-19 testing

GenePath, a private lab in Pune's Wakdewadi area, has started a drive-in facility for COVID-19 testing. You simply have to make an appointment and get their ID card to get tested.

"Bring just your Aadhar card (or other Government-issued photo ID) and Rs. 2,200 and get a world-class RT-PCR test from Pune's premier ICMR/NABL approved private lab," the lab's website reads.

You can make an appointment by calling on +91-20-48566661. The facility is operational from Monday to Friday at 9 AM to 6 PM and 9 AM to 12 PM on Saturday.

After the test is done, you can download the test result after 24 hours.

Reportedly, Pune Municipal Corporation also intends to start similar drive-in facilities. Additional Commissioner Rubal Agarwal told Pune Mirror, “We are in the process of finalising the location of the testing units to be set up in five different zones of the city. We are targeting 100 tests a day at each centre and the capacity will be increased based on the demand. Mass testing at companies on demand will also be ensured. For both these services the citizens or the company will have to pay the charges to PMC."

Meanwhile, Pune district on Sunday reported 3,017 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 90,393, a health official said.

The death toll in the district reached 2,041 with 49 persons succumbing to the infection on Sunday.

"Of the 3,017 cases, 1,762 were reported from areas within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the tally has grown to 57,523," the official said.

A total of 1,203 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the day in the district, he added.

With 871 new cases in the neighbouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad, the COVID-19 count there increased to 22,445.

The rural parts of the district, the civil hospital and areas in the Pune Cantonment Board have collectively reported 10,425 cases so far, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)