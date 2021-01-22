Coronavirus in Pune: Not mandatory to wear masks inside private vehicles

Earlier in September, Pune city police had clarified the rules for solo drivers and cyclists regarding the wearing of masks amid coronavirus pandemic.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Shisve had said all the police stations have been directed that if a person is driving solo, then wearing a mask is not compulsory.

Within the limits of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations, the fine for not wearing a mask is Rs 500.

Meanwhile, Pune reported 227 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,84,014 on Thursday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,725 with five new fatalities.

A total of 304 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,173.

As of now, 1,77,116 people have been discharged/ recovered.

Meanwhile, more than 10 months after reporting its first COVID-19 case, Maharashtra reached the grim milestone of 20 lakh infections on Thursday after 2,886 people tested positive for the infection, while 52 patients died due to the disease, said a state health official.

With the new cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,00,878. The grim milestone was reached more than 10 months after the first coronavirus case was reported in the state in the second week of March 2020.

The state had crossed the 10-lakh case mark in the second week of September.

