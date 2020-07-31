Coronavirus in Pune: Gym owners to go on hunger strike if not allowed to reopen from August 5

In its new order, the state government said that it was extending the lockdown to "prevent and contain the spread of the virus." The state has now allowed non-essential markets, market areas and shops to remain open from 9 am to 7 pm.

Malls and market complexes are allowed to operate from 9 am to 7 pm from Aug 5, without theatres, food courts or restaurants. The kitchens of restaurants and food courts in malls are allowed to function for the purpose of home delivery. Private offices can operate up to 10% strength or 10 people, whichever is more. The wearing of masks has been made compulsory in any transport system.

Meanwhile, Pune district on Thursday reported 3,658 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the case tally to 81,771. The death toll in the district rose to 1,922 after 64 patients died in the day.

"Of the 3,658 new cases, 2,402 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits where 51,629 cases have been recorded so far," the official said.

"However, 1,315 patients were also discharged from the hospitals on recovery," he added.

893 new coronavirus cases were found in the Pimpri Chinchwad area where the case count now stands at 20,686.