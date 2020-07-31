Coronavirus in Pune: Gym owners to go on hunger strike if not allowed to reopen from August 5

The Union Ministry of Home on Wednesday issued guidelines for 'Unlock 3.0'. According to the guidelines, gyms and yoga institutes will be allowed to open from August 5. However, the Maharashtra government did not permit indoor gymnasiums and other fitness centres to open in the next phase of 'Mission Begin Again'. "Outdoor centres for exercise and gymnastics can remain open from 5th August, following all social distancing and hygiene protocols for COVID-19," they added.
Now, the gym owners in Pune have threatened to go on a hunger strike if they are not allowed to reopen from August 5. “We will wait till August 5 for a final government decision. If we are not permitted to open by then, we will launch a hunger strike. We have no option but to engage in an agitation as the condition of gym owners and trainers is very bad,” Nilesh Kale, President of Pune Fitness Club Association, told TOI.
He added that the government needs to understand that they too have families and that they will take all precautions while operating gyms to prevent the spread of the virus.
In its new order, the state government said that it was extending the lockdown to "prevent and contain the spread of the virus." The state has now allowed non-essential markets, market areas and shops to remain open from 9 am to 7 pm.
Malls and market complexes are allowed to operate from 9 am to 7 pm from Aug 5, without theatres, food courts or restaurants. The kitchens of restaurants and food courts in malls are allowed to function for the purpose of home delivery. Private offices can operate up to 10% strength or 10 people, whichever is more. The wearing of masks has been made compulsory in any transport system.
Meanwhile, Pune district on Thursday reported 3,658 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the case tally to 81,771. The death toll in the district rose to 1,922 after 64 patients died in the day.
"Of the 3,658 new cases, 2,402 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits where 51,629 cases have been recorded so far," the official said.
"However, 1,315 patients were also discharged from the hospitals on recovery," he added.
893 new coronavirus cases were found in the Pimpri Chinchwad area where the case count now stands at 20,686.