Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: Schools under PMC, PCMC to remain closed till January 3

The schools within the limits of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will not open till January 3, 2020.

On November 23, the state education department had allowed schools to reopen for students of classes 9 to 12 with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol. However, PMC and PCMC administration had decided to not open schools.

Earlier, PMC mayor Murlidhar Mohol had said that the decision to open schools would be taken after the review on December 13.

As per the report by Pune Mirror, Mohol now announced that the schools will remain shut till January 3 as only a few numbers of parents submitted undertakings to reopen the schools.

PCMC has also decided to shut schools till January 3.

Pune reported 317 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,73,719 on Saturday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,536 with six new fatalities.

A total of 254 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,150. As of now, 1,64,033 people were discharged/ recovered. On Saturday, 3,771 tests were conducted taking the total count to 8,60,366.