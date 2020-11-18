Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 384, PCMC records 158 cases

Pune reported 384 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,65,426 on Wednesday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,401 with eight new fatalities.
A total of 168 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,386. As of now, 1,56,639 people were discharged/ recovered. On Wednesday, 2,743 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,73,879.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 158 COVID-19 cases were reported on November 18, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 89,956. With four fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city reached 1,573 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 17,57,520 with the state reporting 5,011 new cases of infection on Wednesday, the health department said.
With 100 new deaths being reported during the day, the state's death toll rose to 46,202, the health department said in a statement.
A total of 6,608 patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, which took the number of recovered persons to 16,30,111.
There are now 80,221 active cases in the state.
The recovery rate in the state is 92.75 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.63 per cent, officials said.
Currently, 7,50,992 people are in home quarantine and 5,354 in institutional quarantine.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 17,57,520; new cases 5,011; deaths: 46,202; discharged 16,30,111; active cases: 80,221; people tested so far: 99,00,878.
(With PTI inputs)
