Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 371, PCMC records 220 cases

Pune on Tuesday reported 371 new coronavirus cases, taking its COVID-19 caseload to 1,70,350.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,467 with three new fatalities.
A total of 342 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,396. As of now, 1,60,487 people were discharged/ recovered. On Tuesday, 2,951 tests were conducted taking the total count to 8,22,252.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 220 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 92,551. With nine new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 1,638 on Tuesday. On Tuesday, 2,817 tests were conducted taking the total count to 4,75,575.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 4,930 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,28,826, the state health department said.
With 95 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the overall toll mounted to 47,246, it said. A total of 6,290 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 16,91,412, a health department official said, adding that the state is now left with 89,098 active cases.
