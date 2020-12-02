Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 371, PCMC records 220 cases

Pune on Tuesday reported 371 new coronavirus cases, taking its COVID-19 caseload to 1,70,350.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,467 with three new fatalities.

A total of 342 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,396. As of now, 1,60,487 people were discharged/ recovered. On Tuesday, 2,951 tests were conducted taking the total count to 8,22,252.