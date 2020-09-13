Coronavirus in Pune: Amid complaints of ambulance availability, PMC to create dashboard

Amid complaints of ambulance availability in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is going to create a dashboard to ensure that COVID-19 patients get the emergency vehicles on time. The dashboard will reportedly be similar to the bed availability dashboard.

According to a TOI report, the PMC has given the task to a software agency and is also in talks with the regional transport office regarding the same. “Once the dashboard is up and running, the availability of all the ambulances will be visible on it with their location," said Nitin Udas, head of PMC Vehicle Depot.

There are 61 ambulances in the city solely dedicated to transporting COVID-19 patients. Out of them, 30 are owned by the PMC while the rest are of BVG, said PMC Additional Commissioner Kunal Khemmar. He added that the citizens can dial 108 to avail the emergency vehicle.

Earlier, a journalist Pandurang Raykar died at the city's Jumbo COVID Centre after failing to get a cardiac ambulance to go to a hospital barely 7 km away.

Meanwhile, Pune district on Saturday reported 4,717 new coronavirus cases, taking its total count to 2,20,692. With 90 deaths, the overall toll mounted to 5,059.

Of 4,717 cases, 1,909 cases were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, while 1,363 fresh patients were detected in Pimpri Chinchhwad. Other cases were found in rural, civil hospital and the Pune Cantonment Board areas. The PMC has total 1,17,679 patients.

A total of 1,464 patients were discharged after treatment in the day.