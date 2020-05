Coronavirus in Pune: 144 patients COVID-19 free on Friday; here is full list of containment zones in PMC on May 15

On Friday, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said that 144 COVID-19 patients were now free from the deadly virus in the city. 123 of them were admitted to the Naidu Hospital, 6 at Sassoon Hospital and 15 others at private hospitals in the city.

Mohol also said that 106 new COVID-19 patients were found on Friday, taking the total coronavirus patients tally to 3,093 in the city. 67 of them are admitted to Naidu Hospital, 10 at Sassoon Hospital and 29 others at private hospitals in the city.

Meanwhile, Pune Police officers conducted a flag march in the containment areas of the city on Friday.