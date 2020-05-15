Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 hotspots in Nerul, Vashi, Koparkhairne, and Turbhe as issued by NMMC as of May 15

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recorded 64 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total to 974. It has recorded 19 deaths due to coronavirus infection so far, an official said.

Mumbai recorded its 6th and the state its 9th policeman victim when a 45-year old policeman of Shivajinagar Police Station, succumbed to Covid-19 at the MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with regard to the number of COVID-19 cases with 27,524 cases of which, 6,059 patients have been cured/discharged and 1,019 succumbing to the virus.

With an increase of 3,967 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases reached 81,970 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

According to the latest figures, 51,401 patients are active coronavirus cases while 27,919 patients have been cured/discharged and one patient has been migrated.

With a rise in 100 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths now stands at 2,649.

Here is the full list of COVID-19 hotspots in Vashi, Belapur, Nerul, Airoli and Turbhe:

#1 Belapur

Sector 27 Nerul

SEC 38 NERUL

B/204 DREAMZ HORIZON PLOT NO 12 SEC 23 SEAWOOD

A WING 102 IMRLED PLAZA PLOT NO B/ 94 SEC 23

SEAWOOD NERUL

Sec 20 Belapur Gaon Anganwadi

PLOT NO 386PALM BEACH HEIGHTS RNO /701 SEWOODS

NAVI MUMBAI SEC 36

Karavegaon, Rupesh Tandel, Chawl

Apollo Hospital, CBD

Karave Gaon

Sec-27, Seawoods

Income Tax Colony, CBD

Kukreja Plaza, Sec-11, CBD

#2 Nerul

SEC 28 SAISANGH SOC A 702, Nerul

NL4/61/R12 SAHYADRI CHS SEC-11 NERUL E

Room No-201,Shivshakti Apartment,Sec-18,Nerul(W)

NL-6,Building No-12,Room No-8,Green Field CHS,Sec-8,Nerul

SEC 28 SHREE GANESH SOC NERUL

NL-2B ROOM NO. C/3,SEC-15,NERUL

Sec-20, Nerul

Sec-9, Nerul

Shivaji Nagar, Nerul

Sec-16, Nerul

Terna Hospital, Nerul

Sec-1, Nerul

Sec-23, Juinagar

Sec-24, Juinagar, Swami Soc

Sec-23, Juinagar, Narmada Soc

Sec-13, Nerul, SBI Colony

Shirwane Gaon

Nl-2, Sec-3, Nerul

Sec-23, Juipada Gaon, Juinagar

Sec-28, Nerul

Sec-15, Nerul

Sec-11, Nerul

Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul

Sarsole Sec-6

Bhimashankar soc, Sec-19, Nerul

#3 Turbhe

Sec-18, Sanpada

Pawne Gaon

Sanpada, Sec-9

Sec-21, Turbhe

Sec-24, Turbhe, Yogi Hotel

Indiranagar

Sanpada, Sec-5

APMC Masala Market, Turbhe

Sec-4, Sanpada

Sec-21, Turbhe

Sec-22, Turbhe

Hanuman Nagar, Turbhe

sec-16, Sanpada

Sec-4A , Sanpada

Sec-16A Sanpada

Police Line, Sanpada Police station

Sec-5, Sanpada

#4 Vashi

Secs-9, Vashi

Sec-4, Vashi Jimmi Tower

SECTOR-9, 10,15 VASHI

Vashigaon

Sec-16, Vashi

Sec-11, Juhugaon

Sec-29, Vashi

Sec-4, Ashtavinayak Soc, Vashi

Sec-1, Vashi

Sec-26, Vashi

JN-3, Sec-9, Vashi

Sec-26, Vashi

Sec-12, Vashi

Sec-14, Vashi

Sec-10, Vashi

Sec-31A,Assam Bhavan, Vashi

Sec-15, Vashi

#5 Koparkhairne

SEC 19 KOPARKHAIRANE K.K. GAON

IDEAL CHS ROW HOUSE NO. 1 PLOT NO 24 SEC 2 K.K

Se-8, Room no 863, Koperkhairne.

Sec-20, Koperkhairne

Bonkodegaon, Koperkhairne

Sec-12, Ramnagar Koperkhairne

Khairne Gaon

Sec-23, Koperkhairne

Sec-18, Koperkhairne

Sec-7, Koperkhairne

Sec-11, Koperkhairne

Mahapegaon & MIDC

Sec-2, Koperkhairne

Sec-12, B, Koperkhairne

Sec-19, Koparkhairne

Vithai Chawl., Sec-20 ,Koparkhairne

Sec-14, Khairne

Sec-6, Koperkhairne

Balaji Garden, Koperkhairne

Sec-5, koperkhairne

Sec-4, Koperkhairne

Sec-1, Koperkhairne

Sec-9, Koperkhairne

Bonkode Gaon, Koperkhairne

Sec-9, Koperkhairne

Sec- 15, Koparkhairne

Ramchandra Niwas Sec-12A, Koperkhairne

#6 Ghansoli

Sec-4 / 7 /9, Ghansoli

Sec-16, Ghansoli

Ghansoli Arjunwadi

Ghansoli Chinchali

Talawali, Near, NMMC School

Sec-16, Ghansoli

Samarth Nagar, Talavali Gaon

Bhagwati Eleganza, Sector 11, Ghansoli

#7 Airoli

Sec-19, Airoli

Near Chandu Patil House Divagaon

Samata Co.op Soc.Rno 404 plot No.28 Sec.8 Airoli

Sec-4, Airoli

Digha Gaon

Rabada gaon

Sec-20, Airoli

Adarsh Chawl, Samta Nagar, Airoli

Sec-20, Airoli

Rabale, Shree sai Buld

Sec-8A Airoli

Sec-2, Airoli

Airoli Naka Behind Public Toilet

Raj residency, Gothiwali gaon

#8 Digha

Digha, Namdev wadi

Bindumadhav Nagar, Digha

Green World Thane Belapur Road Digha

Bhuvad Chwol R.m 2048 Ramnagar Ilthanpada