Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 hotspots in Nerul, Vashi, Koparkhairne, and Turbhe as issued by NMMC as of May 15

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recorded 64 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total to 974. It has recorded 19 deaths due to coronavirus infection so far, an official said.
Mumbai recorded its 6th and the state its 9th policeman victim when a 45-year old policeman of Shivajinagar Police Station, succumbed to Covid-19 at the MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai.
According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with regard to the number of COVID-19 cases with 27,524 cases of which, 6,059 patients have been cured/discharged and 1,019 succumbing to the virus.
With an increase of 3,967 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases reached 81,970 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.
According to the latest figures, 51,401 patients are active coronavirus cases while 27,919 patients have been cured/discharged and one patient has been migrated.
With a rise in 100 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths now stands at 2,649.
Here is the full list of COVID-19 hotspots in Vashi, Belapur, Nerul, Airoli and Turbhe:
#1 Belapur
Sector 27 Nerul
SEC 38 NERUL
B/204 DREAMZ HORIZON PLOT NO 12 SEC 23 SEAWOOD
A WING 102 IMRLED PLAZA PLOT NO B/ 94 SEC 23
SEAWOOD NERUL
Sec 20 Belapur Gaon Anganwadi
PLOT NO 386PALM BEACH HEIGHTS RNO /701 SEWOODS
NAVI MUMBAI SEC 36
Karavegaon, Rupesh Tandel, Chawl
Apollo Hospital, CBD
Karave Gaon
Sec-27, Seawoods
Income Tax Colony, CBD
Kukreja Plaza, Sec-11, CBD
#2 Nerul
SEC 28 SAISANGH SOC A 702, Nerul
NL4/61/R12 SAHYADRI CHS SEC-11 NERUL E
Room No-201,Shivshakti Apartment,Sec-18,Nerul(W)
NL-6,Building No-12,Room No-8,Green Field CHS,Sec-8,Nerul
SEC 28 SHREE GANESH SOC NERUL
NL-2B ROOM NO. C/3,SEC-15,NERUL
Sec-20, Nerul
Sec-9, Nerul
Shivaji Nagar, Nerul
Sec-16, Nerul
Terna Hospital, Nerul
Sec-1, Nerul
Sec-23, Juinagar
Sec-24, Juinagar, Swami Soc
Sec-23, Juinagar, Narmada Soc
Sec-13, Nerul, SBI Colony
Shirwane Gaon
Nl-2, Sec-3, Nerul
Sec-23, Juipada Gaon, Juinagar
Sec-28, Nerul
Sec-15, Nerul
Sec-11, Nerul
Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul
Sarsole Sec-6
Bhimashankar soc, Sec-19, Nerul
#3 Turbhe
Sec-18, Sanpada
Pawne Gaon
Sanpada, Sec-9
Sec-21, Turbhe
Sec-24, Turbhe, Yogi Hotel
Indiranagar
Sanpada, Sec-5
APMC Masala Market, Turbhe
Sec-4, Sanpada
Sec-21, Turbhe
Sec-22, Turbhe
Hanuman Nagar, Turbhe
sec-16, Sanpada
Sec-4A , Sanpada
Sec-16A Sanpada
Police Line, Sanpada Police station
Sec-5, Sanpada
#4 Vashi
Secs-9, Vashi
Sec-4, Vashi Jimmi Tower
SECTOR-9, 10,15 VASHI
Vashigaon
Sec-16, Vashi
Sec-11, Juhugaon
Sec-29, Vashi
Sec-4, Ashtavinayak Soc, Vashi
Sec-1, Vashi
Sec-26, Vashi
JN-3, Sec-9, Vashi
Sec-26, Vashi
Sec-12, Vashi
Sec-14, Vashi
Sec-10, Vashi
Sec-31A,Assam Bhavan, Vashi
Sec-15, Vashi
#5 Koparkhairne
SEC 19 KOPARKHAIRANE K.K. GAON
IDEAL CHS ROW HOUSE NO. 1 PLOT NO 24 SEC 2 K.K
Se-8, Room no 863, Koperkhairne.
Sec-20, Koperkhairne
Bonkodegaon, Koperkhairne
Sec-12, Ramnagar Koperkhairne
Khairne Gaon
Sec-23, Koperkhairne
Sec-18, Koperkhairne
Sec-7, Koperkhairne
Sec-11, Koperkhairne
Mahapegaon & MIDC
Sec-2, Koperkhairne
Sec-12, B, Koperkhairne
Sec-19, Koparkhairne
Vithai Chawl., Sec-20 ,Koparkhairne
Sec-14, Khairne
Sec-6, Koperkhairne
Balaji Garden, Koperkhairne
Sec-5, koperkhairne
Sec-4, Koperkhairne
Sec-1, Koperkhairne
Sec-9, Koperkhairne
Bonkode Gaon, Koperkhairne
Sec-9, Koperkhairne
Sec- 15, Koparkhairne
Ramchandra Niwas Sec-12A, Koperkhairne
#6 Ghansoli
Sec-4 / 7 /9, Ghansoli
Sec-16, Ghansoli
Ghansoli Arjunwadi
Ghansoli Chinchali
Talawali, Near, NMMC School
Sec-16, Ghansoli
Samarth Nagar, Talavali Gaon
Bhagwati Eleganza, Sector 11, Ghansoli
#7 Airoli
Sec-19, Airoli
Near Chandu Patil House Divagaon
Samata Co.op Soc.Rno 404 plot No.28 Sec.8 Airoli
Sec-4, Airoli
Digha Gaon
Rabada gaon
Sec-20, Airoli
Adarsh Chawl, Samta Nagar, Airoli
Sec-20, Airoli
Rabale, Shree sai Buld
Sec-8A Airoli
Sec-2, Airoli
Airoli Naka Behind Public Toilet
Raj residency, Gothiwali gaon
#8 Digha
Digha, Namdev wadi
Bindumadhav Nagar, Digha
Green World Thane Belapur Road Digha
Bhuvad Chwol R.m 2048 Ramnagar Ilthanpada
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)