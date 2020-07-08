Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: Tuition teacher booked for conducting classes amid lockdown

Schools, colleges and even tuition classes have been closed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic since the month of March. Many educational institutions have now opted for the virtual medium and have begun teaching the students.

Meanwhile, a tuition teacher in Pimpri Chinchwad was booked for conducting classes at her residence amid the lockdown.

A case has been lodged against the 55-year-old Sulbha Shashikant Zankar in the Chinchwad Police Station. She is the resident of Balwant Darshan Society in Tanajinagar, Chinchwad, reported Sakal Times.

Reportedly, RTI activist Pradip Naik informed the police that Sulbha Zankar was conducting classes at her residence. The police then reached her house and caught her teaching five students. Zankar has been booked for violating the norms and guidelines laid down under Unlock 2.0.

"The city is getting worse day by day and everyone should take care of themselves and others by strictly following the rules of lockdown announced by the government and local administration. We have booked the teacher for violating the norm and guidelines laid down by Unlock 2.0," said the police.

Meanwhile, in Pimpri Chinchwad, 342 tested positive for COVID-19 and 5 deaths were reported on Tuesday. The total positive cases stand at 5,203 and the death toll at 72.