Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC takes over all COVID-19 beds in private hospitals

Following the rising instances of patients failing to find critical care in the city, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has now decided to take over all allocated COVID-19 beds in the city. Thus the civic body will also take control of COVID-19 beds in private hospitals.

As per the report published by ToI, this move by the civic body will bar private hospitals from admitting those not approved by the civic body from Monday.

Recently, several instances of asymptomatic patients occupying the beds which can better serve the serious patients came into light. One of the PCMC officials, while talking to ToI, said, "Many such asymptomatic patients have been blocking critical oxygen beds, which could have been used by those in real need."

To get the information about the available beds in the city hospitals, you can download the PCMC Smart Sarathi App.

To download the app, give a missed call to the following number - 8080049900 or scan the QR code which is given below: