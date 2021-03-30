Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC records 1837 COVID-19 cases; death toll jumps to 2102 on March 30

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 27,918 fresh coronavirus positive cases, two days after recording the highest 40,414 infections in a day, taking the tally to 27,73,436, the state health department said.

With 139 patients succumbing to the COVID-19 infection, the toll in the state mounted to 54,422, it said.

A total of 23,820 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 23,77,127, it said.

Maharashtra is now left with 3,40,542 active cases.