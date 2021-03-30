Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC records 1837 COVID-19 cases; death toll jumps to 2102 on March 30

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Tuesday reported 1,837 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,37,850. With 13 new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 2,102.
According to an update by former Deputy Mayor Tushar Hinge, 1420 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 1,18,912.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 27,918 fresh coronavirus positive cases, two days after recording the highest 40,414 infections in a day, taking the tally to 27,73,436, the state health department said.
With 139 patients succumbing to the COVID-19 infection, the toll in the state mounted to 54,422, it said.
A total of 23,820 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 23,77,127, it said.
Maharashtra is now left with 3,40,542 active cases.
Of the 139 deaths, 72 fatalities occurred in the last 48 hours whereas 45 patients had died in the last week. The remaining 22 deaths had occurred before the last week, the department said.
With 1,29,876 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 1,96,25,065, the department said.
Currently, 16,56,697 people are in home quarantine in Maharashtra while 17,649 others are in institutional quarantine.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 27,73,436, new cases: 27,918, death toll: 54,422, discharged: 23,77,127, active cases: 3,40,542, people tested so far: 1,96,25,065.
