Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: Full list of containment zones in PCMC

On Tuesday, the Pimpri Chinchwad Police shared a list of 16 containment zones in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The Police said that curfew has been imposed and traffic has been banned in these areas from midnight of April 28 to May 3.
Here are the containment zones in the Pimpri Chinchwad:
1) Kharalwadi Premises, Pimpri
2) PMT Chowk Complex, Bhosari
3) Gurudatta Colony Complex, Bhosari
4) Ramrajya Planet Complex, Kasarwadi
5) Ganesh Nagar Premises, Dapodi
6) Shastri Chowk Complex, Bhosari
7) Sambhajinagar Complex, Akurdi
8) Rhode Hospital Complex, Dighi
9) Tanishq Orchid Complex, Charholi
10) Krishnaraj Colony Premises, Pimple Gurav
11) Nehru Nagar Bus Depot Complex, Bhosari
12) Kaveri Nagar Police Line Complex, Wakad
13) Rupinagar area, Talwade
14) Fatima Mosque Gandharva Nagari Complex, Moshi
15) Vijay Nagar Complex, Dighi
16) Adinath Nagar Complex, Bhosari
Meanwhile, a total of 96 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Pimpri Chinchwad.
In Pune, the five most-affected areas are Bhawani Peth, Dhole Patil, Kasba Peth, Ghole Road and Yerawada. In the city, more than 75 per cent of the COVID-19 cases are from these five areas. Similarly, the most deaths have also been registered in these hotspots.
The Pune Municipal Corporation has started preparations to relocate 71,000 families in the five most-affected areas of the city. These families will be relocated in municipality schools, private wedding halls, hostels etc.
In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic spreading its wings in the city of Pune, the mosque located inside the Azam Campus has been turned into a quarantine facility for persons likely infected with COVID-19.
Speaking to ANI, PA Inamdar,Chairman, Maharashtra Cosmopolitan & Education Society said, "It's our duty to help the nation at this time."
