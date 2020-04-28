Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: Full list of containment zones in PCMC

In Pune, the five most-affected areas are Bhawani Peth, Dhole Patil, Kasba Peth, Ghole Road and Yerawada. In the city, more than 75 per cent of the COVID-19 cases are from these five areas. Similarly, the most deaths have also been registered in these hotspots.

The Pune Municipal Corporation has started preparations to relocate 71,000 families in the five most-affected areas of the city. These families will be relocated in municipality schools, private wedding halls, hostels etc.

In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic spreading its wings in the city of Pune, the mosque located inside the Azam Campus has been turned into a quarantine facility for persons likely infected with COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI, PA Inamdar,Chairman, Maharashtra Cosmopolitan & Education Society said, "It's our duty to help the nation at this time."