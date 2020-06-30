Coronavirus in Panvel: PMC fines over 150 people for nor wearing masks in public places

More than 150 people were fined for not wearing masks in public places on Tuesday in the Panvel area. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) started imposing fines for not wearing masks in public places. The civic body carried out the drive in Kharghar, Kalamboli, Kamothe, and Panvel area and fined people for violating the norms.

Last week, the civic body had issued a fresh circular and warned citizens to wear masks in public places or face penalties. The civic body fined Rs 100 fines for not wearing a mask.

A senior civic official from PMC said that they are collating the data of action, however, at least 150 people were fined in different parts of the city.