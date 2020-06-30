Coronavirus in Panvel: PMC fines over 150 people for nor wearing masks in public places

More than 150 people were fined for not wearing masks in public places on Tuesday in the Panvel area. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) started imposing fines for not wearing masks in public places. The civic body carried out the drive in Kharghar, Kalamboli, Kamothe, and Panvel area and fined people for violating the norms.
Last week, the civic body had issued a fresh circular and warned citizens to wear masks in public places or face penalties. The civic body fined Rs 100 fines for not wearing a mask.
A senior civic official from PMC said that they are collating the data of action, however, at least 150 people were fined in different parts of the city.
“After relaxation in Mission Begin Again, citizens were seen violating basic norms and roaming without masks. We noticed that people are not following norms like social distancing and wearing of masks in public places,” said the official. He added that after relaxation in lockdown, instances of violation of norms increased.
The number of positive cases has crossed 2,000 in the PMC jurisdiction. The civic body has decided to impose more restrictions to contain the spread of transmission. The civic body has also ordered that only one person can step out of the house to buy essentials.
As per the norms, everyone including government officials has to wear masks at hospitals, offices, chemist shops, among other public places in the PMC area.
In the last one fortnight, more than 1,000 positive cases of coronavirus were reported under PMC’s jurisdiction.
Earlier, the civic chief had sealed shops for not maintaining social distance. “There will be a tough action in days to come if there is a violation in the norms,” said the official. He added that under the Disaster Management Act, we are collecting Rs 100 as fine for not wearing masks.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)