Opposition, social organization demand lockdown in Panvel, civic chief says doesn't have authority

The opposition as well as a social organization demanded another lockdown in Panvel Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) jurisdiction to combat the rising number of positive cases. The city has seen a sharp rise in corona positive cases in the last two weeks.

Pritam Mhatre, the opposition leader in PMC has sent a letter to the municipal commissioner and demanded to impose a strict lockdown for eight days. Mhatre said that after relaxation in lockdown, people are coming out of their houses in huge numbers and they can be seen at shops across the city. “The situation is getting worsen with each passing day as there is no control in positive cases,” said Mhatre. He added that he has also requested Aditi Tatkare, guardian minister of Raigad district for a strict lockdown wherein essential shops like chemist, milk, and grocery shops will open.

“During the lockdown, the number of positive cases was hardly 20 to 25 per day. However, after relaxation, more than 80 cases are being reported every day,” he further added.

Panvel Sangharsh Samiti (PSS), a social organization in Panvel made a similar demand on Thursday. Kantilal Kadu, president of the PSS met Sudhakar Deshmukh, municipal commissioner of PMC, and demanded a strict lockdown in PMC’s jurisdiction for 15 days. “There is a need for a strict measure to contain the rise of corona positive cases,” said Kadu. He added that the option of strict lockdown can be explored.

Kadu also suggested that to tide over the scarcity of ambulances in the city, the civic body can take possession of ambulances from the social organizations and it can use for the COVID patients.

Sudhakar Deshmukh, municipal commissioner of PMC said that the decision on the lockdown can be taken by state or the central government. “The local body does not have authority to impose lockdown at its own,” said Deshmukh. However, he added that the local body is taking a number of measures to contain the rise of positive cases. “We are taking action against people who are not following guidelines like social distancing and wearing masks,” said Deshmukh. He added that now containment zones will be prohibited access for others. Last week, the civic body sealed shops for not maintaining social distancing and also made wearing masks mandatory in public places.