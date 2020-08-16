Coronavirus in Panvel: COVID-19 tally of Panvel Municipal Corporation rises to 9,183 as of August 16

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on August 16, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 9,183 as 148 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities reached 232. Till now, 7,459 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,492.

As per the update on August 16, 125 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 81.23 percent.