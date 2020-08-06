Coronavirus in Panvel: COVID-19 tally of Panvel Municipal Corporation reaches 7,532 as of August 6

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on August 6, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 7,532 as 171 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities is at 179 in the city. Till now, 5,971 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,384.

As per the update on August 6, 151 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 79.21 percent.

Reports of 3 patients are pending as of now.