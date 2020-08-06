Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: With 361 new cases, NMMC COVID-19 tally reaches 17,318 as of August 6

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued on August 6, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 17,318 as 361 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, five more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 446. On Thursday, 429 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,969.

Notably, 12,903 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 75 percent. Reports of 351 patients are pending as of now.