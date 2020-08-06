Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on August 6

Maharashtra reported 10,309 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 4,68,265 on Wednesday, while 334 patients succumbed to the infection, 63 of them in Pune, the state health department said.

The state also reported the death of 334 more patients, taking the toll to 16,476, said a health official.

The tally of 10,309 coronavirus cases was one of the highest single-day detections so far in the state, he said.

Also, 6,165 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state, taking the number of recovered cases to 3,05,521, he said.

With this, there are now 1,45,961 active cases in the state, the official said.

The BMC reported 1,125 cases in Mumbai, taking the cumulative figure to 1,19,240, while the Pune Municipal Corporation reported 1,282 cases, taking the total to 65,136.

