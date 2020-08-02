Coronavirus in Panvel: COVID-19 tally of Panvel Municipal Corporation reaches 6,910 as of August 2

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on August 2, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 6,910 as 131 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities is at 168 in the city. Till now, 5,389 people were discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,353.

As per the update on August 2, 81 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 77.99 percent.

Reports of 13 patients are pending as of now.