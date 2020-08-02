Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: With 380 new cases, NMMC COVID-19 tally reaches 16,107 as of August 2

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued on August 2, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 16,107 as 380 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, six more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 431. On Sunday, 286 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 4,818.

Notably, 10,855 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 67 percent. Reports of 304 patients are pending as of now.