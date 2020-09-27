Coronavirus in Panvel: Area-wise list of active COVID-19 cases in Panvel, Kharghar, Kamothe as of Sept 27 as released by PMC

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on September 27, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 18,605 as 263 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities reached 411. Till now, 16,257 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,937.

As per the update, 207 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 87.38 percent.

Here is the list of area-wise active cases as issued by PMC on September 20:

Kalamboli - 400 active cases

Kamothe - 408 active cases

Kharghar - 475 active cases

New Panvel - 445 active cases

Panvel - 182 active cases

Taloja - 27 active cases

Total active cases - 1937