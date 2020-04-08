Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: ‘Surrender by April 9 or face action,’ Police warn absconding Tablighis

Police have received a list of 24 people from Navi Mumbai who were at the Markaz when Delhi police took them for a medical test and they are currently quarantined there. However, some of them had already returned from the Markaz and now the administration is looking for them. Meanwhile, 10 such people were found negative to the virus in Panvel after the medical tests.

Mengde said that they have given them an April 9 deadline to come forward themselves and get their medical test done. “If they are found that other people get infected because of them, the police will take action as per the law,” said Mengde.

Meanwhile, Since March 20, the Navi Mumbai traffic police has already seized 11,848 vehicles including 5270 motorbikes for plying without a specific reason. After the outbreak of coronavirus, the state government had restricted the movement of vehicles.