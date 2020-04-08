Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: ‘Surrender by April 9 or face action,’ Police warn absconding Tablighis

The special branch of Navi Mumbai police has given an April 9 deadline for people who had participated at the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin Markaz during March to come forward and get their medical test done. The police warned if they failed to do so before the deadline, the police will take action against them.
Suresh Mengde, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Branch of Navi Mumbai Police said that they received information that some people from the city had attended the Tablighi event. However, they did not undergo a medical test especially after several persons who attended the event were found COVID-19 positive.
Police have received a list of 24 people from Navi Mumbai who were at the Markaz when Delhi police took them for a medical test and they are currently quarantined there. However, some of them had already returned from the Markaz and now the administration is looking for them. Meanwhile, 10 such people were found negative to the virus in Panvel after the medical tests.
Mengde said that they have given them an April 9 deadline to come forward themselves and get their medical test done. “If they are found that other people get infected because of them, the police will take action as per the law,” said Mengde.
Meanwhile, Since March 20, the Navi Mumbai traffic police has already seized 11,848 vehicles including 5270 motorbikes for plying without a specific reason. After the outbreak of coronavirus, the state government had restricted the movement of vehicles.
