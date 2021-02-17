Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases goes down from 735 days to 581 as active cases see a rise

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction has come down to 581 days from 735 days due to a sudden rise in active cases in the city. The first two weeks of February saw a jump of around 13 percent active cases in the city. The civic administration has stepped into action and alerted ward offices.
After drop in COVID-19 cases during December and January, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the NMMC area had reached 735 days or almost two years.
As per the data shared by the civic health department, as of December 15, the doubling rate of COVID cases was 454 days which reached 634 on January 15. “After a drop in cases, the doubling rate increased upto 735 days on February 2,” said an official. He added that due to the sudden rise in positive cases in the city, the doubling rate started dropping again and on February 16, it dropped to 581 days.
So far in February, around 70 to 90 positive cases are being reported. In fact, in the first two weeks of February, a 13 percent surge in COVID 19 cases has been noticed under NMMC. The active number of CPVID 19 cases that had come down below 800 has once again crossed 900.
While under the mission begin, a number of services are opening and even common people have been allowed in the local train with time restrictions, more people are not stepping out of their homes. This has resulted in a slight rise in the active cases in the city.
The number of active cases under the NMMC jurisdiction was 797 on February 1. However, by February 16, the number of active cases reached 897, a rise of 13.8 percent.
Civic chief has warned on almost every occasion to take necessary precautions as COVID can spread again. Recently while appealing with COVID warriors and frontline workers to come for vaccination, he had appealed to maintain social distancing, washing hands, and wearing masks.