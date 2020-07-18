Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC to increase oxygen and ICU beds capacity at COVID-19 hospitals to tide over the demand

In order to meet the rising demand of beds with oxygen facilities, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to increase the capacity of such beds at the COVID-19 hospital set up at the CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi by 500.
The total capacity of CIDCO Exhibition COVID Hospital is 1,132 beds of which 500 beds have already oxygen facility, and with the augmentation 500 more oxygen beds, the hospital will have 1000 oxygen beds.
Abhijit Bangar, the newly appointed NMMC municipal commissioner announced after visiting the COVID Hospital at the CIDCO Exhibition centre. He said that there is an urgent need to increase the number of beds with oxygen facilities. “We have ear about 4000 active cases in the city and demand is rising of beds with Oxygen facility,” said Bangar.
In addition, the civic body has also decided to increase the number of beds at the COVID care centre at Indiabulls located in Kon village in Panvel to 3000. “We will also set up some oxygen facility beds at the Indiabulls centre,” said Bangar.
The civic body has also decided to make available 100 ICU beds at the COVID Hospital in the CIDCO exhibition centre. “I have directed to start the process of making available 100 ICU beds at the COVID Hospitals,” said Bangar. He added that the complaint of beds availability will end soon as the civic administration is working on it seriously.
The oxygen beds and ICU facility will help in better clinical management at the COVID hospital, claims a doctor who visited COVID hospital along with the municipal commissioner.
Meanwhile, the civic body has sought applications for doctors, nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists, ANM, bedside assistants, and Data operator on contract for six months or till the pandemic ends whichever happens earlier. “Since we are increasing the number of beds, we will be required doctors as well as paramedical staff,” said a senior civic official.
The civic body required 30 MD (medicine), 300 MMBS, 1000 BAMS, 500 BHMS, 1000 nurses, 12 lab technicians, 800 ANM, 1600 bedside assistants, and 50 data operators.
Since the civic body is going to set up its own lab for swab and nasal, it has required an additional 64 lab technicians, 104 data operators and 56 junior lab technicians.
