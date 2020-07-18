Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC to increase oxygen and ICU beds capacity at COVID-19 hospitals to tide over the demand

In order to meet the rising demand of beds with oxygen facilities, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to increase the capacity of such beds at the COVID-19 hospital set up at the CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi by 500.

The total capacity of CIDCO Exhibition COVID Hospital is 1,132 beds of which 500 beds have already oxygen facility, and with the augmentation 500 more oxygen beds, the hospital will have 1000 oxygen beds.

Abhijit Bangar, the newly appointed NMMC municipal commissioner announced after visiting the COVID Hospital at the CIDCO Exhibition centre. He said that there is an urgent need to increase the number of beds with oxygen facilities. “We have ear about 4000 active cases in the city and demand is rising of beds with Oxygen facility,” said Bangar.

In addition, the civic body has also decided to increase the number of beds at the COVID care centre at Indiabulls located in Kon village in Panvel to 3000. “We will also set up some oxygen facility beds at the Indiabulls centre,” said Bangar.