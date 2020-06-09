Mumbai

Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar put by NMMC on June 9, 2020

By FPJ Web Desk

Photo Credit: ANI

Navi Mumbai on Monday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,974. The city also recorded three deaths, taking the death toll to 92.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,553 new COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths, taking the case count to 88,528 and number of fatalities to 3,169.

The state on Monday recorded 109 deaths, marking an increase of 18 over Sunday's two-digit toll of 91, besides 2,553 new Covid-19 cases. The state has recorded previous highs of three-digit tallies -- 103 deaths (June 2), 122 (June 3), 123 (June 4), 139 (June 5) and 120 (June 6) -- plummeting to 91 (June 7) -- and zooming up to 109 on Monday. This comes to roughly one death every 13 minutes, and an average 106 new cases notched every hour, in the state.

Here is the full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar:

1) Karave Gaon

2) Sec-14, Diwalegaon

3) Shirwane Gaon

4) Sec-23, Juipada gaon, Juinagar

5) Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul

6) Sarsole Sec-6

7) Shivaji Nagar, Nerul

8) Sec-14, Plot no253, Kukshet

9) Sec-10, Sec-11, Juhugaon

10) Sec-21, Turbhe

11) Indiranagar

12) Sec-21 Turbhe

13) Sec-22, Turbhe

14) Hanuman Nagar Turbhe

15) Sec-4 A, Sanpada

16) Drum galli, Turbhe Store

17) Sec-20, Turbhe

18) Sec -18, Bharat Shatrughan Building, Turbhe

19) Ambedkar Nagar, Indiranagar

20) Ashtvinayak Chawl, Room no 553, Pawne gaon

21) Saideep Soc, Plot no-159/160, Sec-19, Koperkhairne

22) Ghansoli, Chinchali

23) Sec-1, Ghansoli

24) Adarsh Chawl, Samta nagar Chawl Airoli sec-1

25) Chinchpada near Dr. Babasaheb Abedkar Statue

26) Panchashil nagar Katkaripada Rabada

27) Airoli gaon

28) Digha, Namdev Wadi

29) Bindu Madhavnagar, sanjay gndhi nagar Digha

30) Ishwarnagar, Ilthanpada

