Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar put by NMMC on June 9, 2020

Navi Mumbai on Monday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,974. The city also recorded three deaths, taking the death toll to 92.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,553 new COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths, taking the case count to 88,528 and number of fatalities to 3,169.

The state on Monday recorded 109 deaths, marking an increase of 18 over Sunday's two-digit toll of 91, besides 2,553 new Covid-19 cases. The state has recorded previous highs of three-digit tallies -- 103 deaths (June 2), 122 (June 3), 123 (June 4), 139 (June 5) and 120 (June 6) -- plummeting to 91 (June 7) -- and zooming up to 109 on Monday. This comes to roughly one death every 13 minutes, and an average 106 new cases notched every hour, in the state.