Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar put by NMMC on June 9, 2020

Navi Mumbai on Monday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,974. The city also recorded three deaths, taking the death toll to 92.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,553 new COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths, taking the case count to 88,528 and number of fatalities to 3,169.
The state on Monday recorded 109 deaths, marking an increase of 18 over Sunday's two-digit toll of 91, besides 2,553 new Covid-19 cases. The state has recorded previous highs of three-digit tallies -- 103 deaths (June 2), 122 (June 3), 123 (June 4), 139 (June 5) and 120 (June 6) -- plummeting to 91 (June 7) -- and zooming up to 109 on Monday. This comes to roughly one death every 13 minutes, and an average 106 new cases notched every hour, in the state.
Here is the full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar:
1) Karave Gaon
2) Sec-14, Diwalegaon
3) Shirwane Gaon
4) Sec-23, Juipada gaon, Juinagar
5) Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul
6) Sarsole Sec-6
7) Shivaji Nagar, Nerul
8) Sec-14, Plot no253, Kukshet
9) Sec-10, Sec-11, Juhugaon
10) Sec-21, Turbhe
11) Indiranagar
12) Sec-21 Turbhe
13) Sec-22, Turbhe
14) Hanuman Nagar Turbhe
15) Sec-4 A, Sanpada
16) Drum galli, Turbhe Store
17) Sec-20, Turbhe
18) Sec -18, Bharat Shatrughan Building, Turbhe
19) Ambedkar Nagar, Indiranagar
20) Ashtvinayak Chawl, Room no 553, Pawne gaon
21) Saideep Soc, Plot no-159/160, Sec-19, Koperkhairne
22) Ghansoli, Chinchali
23) Sec-1, Ghansoli
24) Adarsh Chawl, Samta nagar Chawl Airoli sec-1
25) Chinchpada near Dr. Babasaheb Abedkar Statue
26) Panchashil nagar Katkaripada Rabada
27) Airoli gaon
28) Digha, Namdev Wadi
29) Bindu Madhavnagar, sanjay gndhi nagar Digha
30) Ishwarnagar, Ilthanpada
