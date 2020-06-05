Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar put by NMMC on June 5, 2020

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 123 deaths and 2,933 new cases of COVID-19. According to Maharashtra's Health Department, with 123 deaths, the State reports the highest number of deaths within 24 hours. As many as 2,933 new cases confirmed taking the total number of cases to 77,793. The toll stands at 2,710 in the state.
Mumbai has reported 1,442 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths. The total number of positive cases in Mumbai reached 44,704 and the toll stands at 1,465, according to the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai reported 84 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. With new cases, total coronavirus cases in Navi Mumbai rose to 2,557. The city also recorded three deaths, pushing its death toll to 83.
Here is the full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar:
1) Karave Gaon
2) Sec-14, Diwalegaon
3) Shirwane Gaon
4) Sec-23, Juipada gaon, Juinagar
5) Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul
6) Sarsole Sec-6
7) Shivaji Nagar, Nerul
8) Sec-14, Plot no253, Kukshet
9) Sec-10, Sec-11, Juhugaon
10) Sec-21, Turbhe
11) Indiranagar
12) Sec-21 Turbhe
13) Sec-22, Turbhe
14) Hanuman Nagar Turbhe
15) Sec-4 A, Sanpada
16) Drum galli, Turbhe Store
17) Sec-20, Turbhe
18) Sec -18, Bharat Shatrughan Building, Turbhe
19) Ambedkar Nagar, Indiranagar
20) Ashtvinayak Chawl, Room no 553, Pawne gaon
21) Saideep Soc, Plot no-159/160, Sec-19, Koperkhairne
22) Ghansoli, Chinchali
23) Sec-1, Ghansoli
24) Adarsh Chawl, Samta nagar Chawl Airoli sec-1
25) Chinchpada near Dr. Babasaheb Abedkar Statue
26) Panchashil nagar Katkaripada Rabada
27) Airoli gaon
28) Digha, Namdev Wadi
29) Bindu Madhavnagar, sanjay gndhi nagar Digha
30) Ishwarnagar, Ilthanpada
